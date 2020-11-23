News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Tributes paid to woman who was ‘family and Fakenham through and through’

person

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 6:00 AM November 23, 2020    Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020
Tributes have been paid to loving mother-of-three Fiona Woodcock. Picture: Supplied

Tributes have been paid to loving mother-of-three Fiona Woodcock. Picture: Supplied

Tributes have been paid to a loving mother-of-three who “was the life and soul of the party”, after she died suddenly at the age of 46.

Fiona Woodcock, who collapsed on Bridge Street in Fakenham on Tuesday. Picture: Kevin Boyden

Fiona Woodcock, who collapsed on Bridge Street in Fakenham on Tuesday. Picture: Kevin Boyden

Fiona Woodcock, who lived in Fakenham her whole life, died suddenly after collapsing outside her daughter’s flat.

She had just finished going for a walk with one of her three children, Kelly Dix, along with her two grandchildren Grace and Ava when she collapsed on Bridge Street on Tuesday, November 17.

Two passers-by started CPR on her for 10 minutes until paramedics arrived and carried on for further 45 minutes, but she died at the scene.

Fiona’s ex-partner, Kevin Boyden, described her as his “best mate” as even after their spilt seven years ago, the pair had done “lots together” with their 12-year-old son, Dylan.

Flowers left on Bridge Street after Fiona Woodcock's death. Picture: Kevin Boyden

Flowers left on Bridge Street after Fiona Woodcock's death. Picture: Kevin Boyden

He said: “It has literally shocked the whole of the family, Fiona was very caring, family orientated and all about the community.

“She was family and Fakenham through and through. Nothing was ever too much hassle for her and if somebody was struggling she would help them, no questions asked.

“Fiona was much loved by everyone in her family and amongst her circle of friends. Since her passing, the amount of grief people have felt is truly profound, which is a testament to the amazing person she was.”

Fiona lived, worked and volunteered in the town and enjoyed playing darts, going to the Conservative Club and visiting Skegness on holiday.

“She was the life and soul of the party,” Mr Boyden said. “Whether it was 80s, 90s, pop or rock music, she loved to dance and have a good time.

“Dylan and all the girls were her world. Everything she did and everything she achieved was for them.

“We miss her enormously.”

Fiona leaves behind her parents, Sue and Peter Woodcock, two siblings, Emma Royle and Gareth Woodcock, former partner Kevin Boyden, three children, Tiffany, Kelly and Dylan and two grandchildren, Grace and Ava.

Due to the unexpected nature of her death, the family are looking to raise £5,000 to cover the costs of Fiona’s funeral.

To donate, visit the families Go Fund Me Page: http://tiny.cc/7585tz

