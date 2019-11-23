'He would help anyone' - Tributes paid to ambulance worker

A JustGiving page has been set up in the memory of an ambulance worker. Photo: EEAST EEAST

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for the funeral of an ambulance worker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Wright, 24, who worked in for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) in Norwich, died on Sunday, November 10.

He is one of three members of the EEAS who have died in the past two weeks.

Following the deaths EEAS staff are being offered support.

In memory of Mr Wright, his family have set up a JustGiving page to raise £3,500 towards his funeral.

Paying tribute to the 24-year-old the fundraising page says: "Luke Wright was a much loved Dad, friend, colleague, brother, son, grandson and cousin. "Luke will be truly missed by all that knew him and met him.

"Luke held a very special place in everyone's hearts that had the pleasure of knowing him, he was a bright, bubbly character that would help anyone out in a heartbeat.

"Luke always tried to do the best by everyone, making sure other people are looked after before he was, this is one of the reasons why he joined the Ambulance Service, to help those desperate in need of help by remaining calm at some of the most difficult times and in the most stressful situations imaginable.

"He was either always at the end of the phone working as a call handler, delivering life-saving advice, dispatching the ambulances to those who need them most or by being there on scene as a Community First Responder.

"Luke always wanted to help."

Mr Wright joined the ambulance service 2014 as a call handler, before becoming a dispatcher in 2018, he had previously also worked as a community first responder, which included volunteering on the SOS Bus Norwich.

Aiming to raise £3,500, all money raised through the JustGiving page will go towards Mr Wright's funeral with any excess then going towards a trust fund for his daughter once she turns 18.

The fundraising page can be found here.