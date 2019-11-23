Search

Advanced search

'He would help anyone' - Tributes paid to ambulance worker

PUBLISHED: 09:59 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 23 November 2019

A JustGiving page has been set up in the memory of an ambulance worker. Photo: EEAST

A JustGiving page has been set up in the memory of an ambulance worker. Photo: EEAST

EEAST

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for the funeral of an ambulance worker.

Luke Wright, 24, who worked in for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) in Norwich, died on Sunday, November 10.

He is one of three members of the EEAS who have died in the past two weeks.

Following the deaths EEAS staff are being offered support.

In memory of Mr Wright, his family have set up a JustGiving page to raise £3,500 towards his funeral.

Paying tribute to the 24-year-old the fundraising page says: "Luke Wright was a much loved Dad, friend, colleague, brother, son, grandson and cousin. "Luke will be truly missed by all that knew him and met him.

"Luke held a very special place in everyone's hearts that had the pleasure of knowing him, he was a bright, bubbly character that would help anyone out in a heartbeat.

"Luke always tried to do the best by everyone, making sure other people are looked after before he was, this is one of the reasons why he joined the Ambulance Service, to help those desperate in need of help by remaining calm at some of the most difficult times and in the most stressful situations imaginable.

"He was either always at the end of the phone working as a call handler, delivering life-saving advice, dispatching the ambulances to those who need them most or by being there on scene as a Community First Responder.

"Luke always wanted to help."

Mr Wright joined the ambulance service 2014 as a call handler, before becoming a dispatcher in 2018, he had previously also worked as a community first responder, which included volunteering on the SOS Bus Norwich.

Aiming to raise £3,500, all money raised through the JustGiving page will go towards Mr Wright's funeral with any excess then going towards a trust fund for his daughter once she turns 18.

The fundraising page can be found here.

Most Read

‘Life-threatening injuries’ after three hurt in crash between car and pedestrians

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Parking fears as developers lodge bid for permits in busy zone

St Matthews Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Parking fears as developers lodge bid for permits in busy zone

St Matthews Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Golf club will be transformed into luxury holiday resort, say investors

The clubhouse at Richmond Park golf club. Pic: www.attikpropertyservices.co.uk

Daniel Farke sets Patrick Roberts a challenge

Patrick Roberts can still force his way into Daniel Farke's Norwich City plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drink-driver crashed car after seeing ‘deer the size of horse’

Bogacki was driving down a dirt path near the A143 (pictured) Old Railway Road, Earsham, on September 20. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists