Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to Cromer funeral director and town councillor, Jean Amis

PUBLISHED: 09:44 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:26 26 November 2018

Les and Jean Amis PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Les and Jean Amis PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

A funeral service of thanksgiving will take place today for Jean Amis at Cromer parish church.

Jean Amis' funeral will be held at Cromer parish church. Picture: David BaleJean Amis' funeral will be held at Cromer parish church. Picture: David Bale

Tributes have been paid to Mrs Amis, who was a funeral director in Cromer for more than 30 years and a town councillor.

Her family said her memory would be kept alive at Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services by her husband Leslie and his son Adrian, who will continue the family business.

They said: “We are united in saying her presence will forever be sadly missed. We mourn the loss of our very much-loved leading lady.”

Leslie Amis, her husband of 28 years, business partner and friend, said: “My heart will never get over the loss of Jean - she meant everything to me, words can’t express the loss and emptiness I feel.”

Mrs Amis, who was 77, was born on April 6, 1941 in Bedford.

She met Leslie during their time at Fox’s funeral directors, which was then sold on to a larger company. They started Cromer & District Independent Funeral Services in 1987, and married two years later.

Adrian said: “Business thrived, with Jean’s bubbly, friendly personality and her great passion for the job, she loved every bit of it, especially talking to people and helping them. She pushed the business forward to become a big presence in Cromer and surrounding area.”

She had begun her career as a nurse training at the Worcester Royal Infirmary, moving into the funeral industry working for the Co-op in her late 20s, where she met and married Reverend Barry Middleton.

Leslie had begun his career at Fox’s working for Jimmy Mallett, Adrian’s grandad.

Adrian added: “Jean had many other roles including being a town councillor, She has always been very involved in Cromer Carnival providing transportation for the carnival queen, etc. She was always dedicated to helping the local community.

“She was a much loved mother to her four children, great and grandchildren.”

The funeral service of thanksgiving will be held at Cromer parish church on Monday, November 26, at 1pm. Mrs Amis requested no black clothes, and

donations for the oncology department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. She died on Monday, November 12, after a long battle with cancer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Video ‘Clone high-rise city’ fear over revised plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square

New plan for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith announces she is pregnant

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is expecting her second child. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography

‘Disgraceful’ motorist arrested for drink driving after hitting road furniture

A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been arrested for drink driving after colliding with road furniture on Sunday night. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Poll Campaigners call for Norwich City Council to back Brexit People’s Vote

Prime minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street . Photo: PA/Victora Jones.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast