Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tributes have been paid to a sports-loving nurse “who loved to help”, after she died at the age of 36.

Cheryl Anne Cavanagh, of Sheringham, was born in Lancashire but moved to Norfolk when she was 18 months old.

She attended a number of schools in the local area, including Suffield Park Infants, Cromer Junior, and Cromer High School.

She completed high school at Sheringham and, at the age of 15, started working as a waitress at Monroes Fish and Chip Shop in Garden Street, Cromer.

By the time she turned 16, she realised she had a passion for helping others and began working in nursing homes, eventually gaining a NVQ Level 2 Health and Social Care qualification.

After passing her driving test, she joined the Army, aged 18, where she began training as a medic.

She eventually returned to working in nursing homes and moved to Kent when she was 23, where she worked as a paediatric nurse and an accident and emergency nurse at Darent Valley Hospital, in Dartford, Kent.

Her family described her as someone who loved sports, her friends, and her family.

They said: “At family functions the children were always around her. She kept them entertained, and they adored their auntie.

“Cheryl loved walking, running and most sports.

“Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her sons and family.”

Her mother, Anne Cavanagh, added: “Cheryl touched so many lives and had an infectious personality - she was unique. She loved her family wholeheartedly. Her boys were her reason to get up everyday.

“She will always be remembered by those she knew and touched with her devoted love for all who she knew. Her work colleagues were her family and she treasured every moment with them.

“She loved to help and be needed by others. It’s what made her so special.”

She leaves behind her two sons, Michael, 10, and Matthew, seven.

A Facebook page - In Loving Memory of Cheryl Cavanagh Memorial Page - has been set up for people to share their memories and leave their respects and well wishes for her sons. A funeral service will be live-streamed from there on Wednesday, November 11, from 10.30am.