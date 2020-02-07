Search

Tributes paid to 'legend' sweet shop woman who died at 96

PUBLISHED: 15:35 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 07 February 2020

Beryl Leverett-Smith of West Earlham. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Gowing

Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful" woman who sold sweets to generations of children, who has died aged 96.

Beryl Leverett-Smith was a familiar face to youngsters who visited her in Goodall's Sweet Shop, on Earlham Grove, and then later Mollie's Sweet Shop in West Earlham.

During the Second World War, she was a member of the Woman's Royal Air Force (WRAF), and worked her way up the ranks to become a sergeant.

But it was after the war, when she worked in Goodall's Sweet Shop, which was owned by her parents, that many came to know and love her.

She took over the running of the shop when her parents retired and later began work at Mollie's.

Now, following her death, dozens of people have come forward to pay tribute to her, sharing memories of her role in the community.

Linda Kent, 73, who was a close friend of Mrs Leverett-Smith and her next door neighbour during the 1970s, said: "She was very kind to everyone but in a different way, she would soon give you a tongue lashing but she'd give kids money for sweets when they didn't have enough money.

"She always had a good a laugh. We did lots of things... She was great fun."

Wendy Green, 63, from Beverley Road, said: "Beryl knew everyone, she was a wonderful, wonderful person.

"The children adored her... She didn't have a bad bone in her."

Teresa Safer, 53, from West Earlham, is organising a memorial event for Mrs Leverett-Smith on Saturday, February 11. She said: "She was absolutely lovely, she had a smile for everybody, she had time to talk to everybody."

Ms Safer said she felt it was important for people to be able to remember Mrs Leverett- Smith.

"She was a legend, generations of families knew her and everybody loved her," she said.

Mrs Leverett-Smith died on Sunday, January 26.

A memorial event is being held in West Earlham Woods, near where Mollie's Sweet Shop used  to be, at 11am on Saturday, February 8.

