Tributes to popular driving instructor, musician and sportsman

PUBLISHED: 12:30 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 08 November 2020

John Chandler, known as 'Notchy', died from a short illness aged 74.

Tributes have poured in for a much-loved north Norfolk musician who taught hundreds of people to drive, and entertained many more with his drumming and singing, as well as his skills on the tennis and squash court.

John Chandler (left), known as 'Notchy', died from a short illness aged 74. Here he is pictured with friend Olly Day (middle), and friend and band member, Mike Green. Picture: Olly DayJohn Chandler (left), known as 'Notchy', died from a short illness aged 74. Here he is pictured with friend Olly Day (middle), and friend and band member, Mike Green. Picture: Olly Day

John Chandler, of Sheringham, was born in Holt in 1946 and spent his childhood in the Georgian town.

Known affectionately as ”Notchy” - due to his father being, by all accounts, a “not very good” barber - he became a performer at a young age.

Close friend and local entertainer Olly Day recalled first meeting him as a teenager.

He said: “I first met him when I was 15 as a budding, young, spotty entertainer.

“John would often come and play the drums in a band at the Wensum Community Centre and I would introduce them.

“We kept in touch and became the best of friends.

“He was the most decent, kind, and positive, sweet man you could ever meet. His soft voice was a joy to listen to. We all loved him very much.”

As well as a talented DJ, drummer, and vocalist, who performed up and down the country, Mr Chandler was known for teaching hundreds of people to drive in and around the Holt area.

He was also a skilled tennis and squash player, sports he played for more than four decades.

As well as running clubs locally, he became a member of Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association (CLTSA) 10 years ago.

Martin Braybrook, of CLTSA, said his friendship there would be missed.

“We are all devastated to learn that our friend and fellow club member John Chandler passed away.

“We knew that John had not been in the best of health for the past month but it was only at the weekend that we realised how ill he had become and his death has come as a real shock to us all.

“He has been a loyal and generous club member for a number of years, a stalwart of the squash team, and as recently as this summer a regular on the tennis courts.

“John, thanks for your friendship. We will miss you.”

Mr Chandler died aged 74 from a short illness on Monday, November 2.

