'He was a superstar' - Tributes to 19-year-old who died of cancer

PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 06 September 2019

Charlie Newson-Matthews was a popular and dedicated teenager. Picture: Thomas Abrey

Charlie Newson-Matthews was a popular and dedicated teenager. Picture: Thomas Abrey

Archant

Tractors and farm workers in South Norfolk held a minutes silence in memory of a 'superstar' teenage boy.

Charlie Newson-Matthews, from Southburgh, was diagnosed with cancer in the shoulder when he was 18 in August last year.

Charlie underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and fought the cancer for a year but died this week aged just 19.

After attending Northgate High School in Dereham, Charlie pursued his dream of driving tractors and worked at Abery Farms near Thetford.

His grandfather, Phillip Newson, 70, said: "Most young boys like tractors, but his was more of an obsession. I was a heat engineer and he used to help me but his love was always tractors."

He recalled a morning when Charlie went to work at 6am despite a round of chemotherapy the night before.

He added: "He just wanted to get back to work. I think he knew he didn't have long and he wanted to be where he was happy. He lived for it.

"Charlie was always joking with people - he was taking the mick out of us old people all the time which we loved. It was nothing malicious. He was a happy and loving kid."

Charlie's co-worker at Abery Farm, Chris Marsh, 30, also praised his relentless work ethic.

He said: "Charlie was always bubbly and always wanted to help everyone. The biggest thing he loved was being a part of a team. Anything you would give him he would do to the best of his ability."

"He was a young lad that loved life and tried to fill it as best as he could. He lived for his off-roading and work. Driving a tractor was his life."

Tom Abrey, partner at Abrey Farms, 40, said: "He was an enthusiastic a can-do person, which is quite refreshing. He was a superstar and just stood out. He just wanted to farm and learn."

His family would like to keep his memory going through the Teenage Cancer Trust and are asking people to donate to the charity click here.

