'Ride free' - tributes to biker killed in crash

Tributes and flowers have been left at the scene where a motorcyclist was killed near Felthrope on Wednesday. Picture: Archant Archant

Flowers and tributes have been left by the roadside at the scene where a motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes and flowers have been left at the scene where a motorcyclist was killed near Felthrope on Wednesday. Picture: Archant Tributes and flowers have been left at the scene where a motorcyclist was killed near Felthrope on Wednesday. Picture: Archant

The motorcyclist died following a crash with a van at the junction of Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road, between Felthorpe and Taverham.

Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a MAN TGE van at 1.15pm.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The site where a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van on Wednesday. Picture: Archant. The site where a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van on Wednesday. Picture: Archant.

Flowers and a memorial cross have now been left at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

One tribute reads: "We are going to miss you...ride free".

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, with diversions put in place so investigations could be carried out.

The road did not reopen until shortly before 6pm on the day of the crash.

Police have placed blue warning signs by the sides of the Reepham Road, stating that there was a fatal crash at the junction.

The signs are also appealing for witnesses, with Norfolk police keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or the manner of driving of either of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Anybody who can help should contact Norfolk police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 212 of June 26.

Would you like to pay tribute to the motorcyclist? Email dominic.gilbert@archant.co.uk.