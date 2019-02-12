Video

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh Archant

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a woman in her late teens was killed in a crash in Norwich.

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer. A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Police are investigating after the woman, who has not been named, died after her car and a cement mixer were involved in a collision on Dereham Road, close to the Co-op petrol station.

Following the crash, which happened at 12.05pm on Friday (February 15), several bunches of flowers have been left on the roadside at the scene.

One of the messages on the bouquets reads “heaven has another angel” while another one is for “a wonderful young lady”.

Another one of the messages reads “gone too soon” and “love you and miss you so much”.

Police and ambulance crews attended the crash but the woman, who was driving a white VW Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the cement mixer vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed between the Bowthorpe roundabout and the junction with Longwater Lane whilst recovery of the vehicles took place.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident or may have any dash camera footage of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 166 of February 15.