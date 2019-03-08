‘Miss you too much’ - family’s tribute to Norfolk crash victim

Flowers and a can of Guinness have been left at the spot where the crash happened Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A touching family tribute has been left to a man who died in a car crash.

A touching family tribute left at the crash scene Picture: Chris Bishop A touching family tribute left at the crash scene Picture: Chris Bishop

The driver, who has not yet been officially named, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at St Germans, near King’s Lynn, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 20.

Police say his grey Ford Focus collided with a tree, before it left the road and overturned into a field at around 12.30am.

A bunch of red and white carnations have been left at the roadside by the man’s family, along with a bunch of pansies and a can of Guinness.

A hand-written message left with the flowers says: “Shane, love you so much, miss you too much.

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen high Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen high Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

“Lots of love, Mum, Dad, Samantha, Nathan, Aaron and not forgetting your son Zacky.”

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened on a straight, unlit, single-track stretch of road where the speed limit is usually 60mph.

But the stretch where the tragedy happened had recently been levelled and resurfaced as part of a Norfolk County Council road improvement programme which is being carried out across the Fens.

And signs were in place warning drivers not to exceed 20mph, because of the risk of vehicles skidding on loose chippings.

A sign near the scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans, warns of skid risk Picture: Chris Bishop A sign near the scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans, warns of skid risk Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk County Council confirmed that its contractors finished the work at the site on Tuesday - hours before the crash happened.

Nick Tupper, the assistant director for highways at Norfolk County Council, said: “Our thoughts are with all the friends and family at this very difficult time.”

Paramedics and fire crews also attended the collision. The road was closed for a number of hours while the car was recovered and the crash scene made safe, while police carried out initial enquiries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Anyone who saw the crash, or may have seen the manner of driving of the grey Ford Focus before it happened, should contact the serious collision investigation unit based at Norfolk police’s Wymondham HQ on 101.