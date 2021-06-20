'Gone but never forgotten' - tributes left by lake where man drowned

Published: 2:41 PM June 20, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM June 20, 2021

Tributes have been left beside a lake where a 20-year-old man drowned after taking a dip in the heatwave.

Bunches of flowers, photographs messages and candles have been placed on a remote part of the shore near where Radek Gina died at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn.

Emergency services were called to the lake after Mr Gina got into difficulties as temperatures soared on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Gina is the fourth person to drown at Bawsey in less than a decade. The park's owners have put up signs warning people to stay out of the water.

But many visitors ignore them on warm days, when sunseekers flock to the park.

The lake is a former sand quarry, with areas of deep, cold water. Swimmers risk so-called cold water shock, which can cause drowning.

Pictures of Mr Gina have also been placed n the car park at Bawsey, warning: "Do not swim in the water. RIP Radek gone but never forgotten."