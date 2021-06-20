News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Gone but never forgotten' - tributes left by lake where man drowned

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:41 PM June 20, 2021    Updated: 2:44 PM June 20, 2021
Radek Gina

Tributes have been left beside the lake where Radek Gina died - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tributes have been left beside a lake where a 20-year-old man drowned after taking a dip in the heatwave.

Bunches of flowers, photographs messages and candles have been placed on a remote part of the shore near where Radek Gina died at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn.

Radek Gina, 20, has been named as the 20-year-old who drowned at Bawsey Pits on Wednesday, June 16.

Radek Gina, 20, has been named as the 20-year-old who drowned at Bawsey Pits on Wednesday, June 16. - Credit: Facebook

Emergency services were called to the lake after Mr Gina got into difficulties as temperatures soared on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Gina is the fourth person to drown at Bawsey in less than a decade. The park's owners have put up signs warning people to stay out of the water.

Radek Gina

Tributes to Radek Gina have been left beside the lake at Bawsey Country Park - Credit: Chris Bishop

But many visitors ignore them on warm days, when sunseekers flock to the park.

The lake is a former sand quarry, with areas of deep, cold water. Swimmers risk so-called cold water shock, which can cause drowning.

Radek Gina

A sign warning people not to swim at Bawsey Country Park pays tribute to Radek Gina - Credit: Chris Bishop

Pictures of Mr Gina have also been placed n the car park at Bawsey, warning: "Do not swim in the water. RIP Radek gone but never forgotten."

King's Lynn News

