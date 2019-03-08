Search

'His great character will be missed' - Tributes paid to motorcyclist after mid-Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 15:45 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 23 April 2019

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A motorcyclist who died in a crash over the Easter weekend has been described as a “happy, cheerful and helpful” young man who always made everyone smile.

Lukasz Parszcz, aged in his 30s, died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with two cars in mid-Norfolk.

Originally from Poland, Mr Parszcz worked at the Kinnerton Confectionery factory in Fakenham. His employer has paid tribute to a “well liked and respected” colleague.

Julie Ely, executive assistant, said: “Lukasz worked at Kinnerton Confectionery for three years and had made a lot of friends in this time.

“He was known to everyone as a happy, cheerful young man, always willing to help anyone and always making everyone smile. His positive personality and great character will be missed by all of us at Kinnerton.

Kinnerton chocolate factory, Fakenham. Picture: Ian BurtKinnerton chocolate factory, Fakenham. Picture: Ian Burt

“We are providing support to his colleagues and family through this very difficult time and our thoughts are very much with them.”

The crash happened on the A1067, near to the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road, in Bawdeswell on Sunday April 21.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, arrived at 10.50am but Norfolk police confirmed that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Just Giving page has been set up by his sister Katarzyna Parszcz to help pay for the cost involved with sending him back to his home country for his funeral.

A fundraiser on Facebook has also been set up and has already exceeded its target of £2,500 in less than 24 hours, with the total currently at £2,796.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the accident. They are being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 137 of 21 April.

Bawdeswell is north-east of Dereham, between the mid-Norfolk town and Reepham.

- Would you like to pay tribute to Lukasz Parszcz? Contact reporter Donna-Louise Bishop at donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.

