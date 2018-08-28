Search

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:55 23 December 2018

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Archant

Friends and family have paid tribute to a young man who died following a crash in Northacre.

The young man, understood to be 23, was driving along the B1077 between Watton and Attleborough just after 11am Friday, December 21, when his black Ford Fiesta collided with a white lorry.

Friends have since paid tribute to the driver, including one, who said: “Honestly I can’t even come to terms with it. No one can. I grew up with him, he was such a kind person and always made every one laugh.

“On prom night my mum gave us a glass of champagne each, we looked at each other and said how horrible it was, laughing.

“I can’t believe this has happened to such a nice genuine person. Rest in peace, you will always be in my thoughts.”

His aunt spoke of her devastation on Facebook, saying: “My most amazingly funny, talented, caring and absolute favourite toe walking nephew. I am devastated that you are gone. It is not fair.

“The kids already miss their peanut head and I will miss taking you out so we can ‘talk’.

“Watch over your sisters and your Mum as they need it now more than ever. My heart is broken and my life will not be the same with you gone. I love you.”

Another person called him a “true legend” and said he was a “genuinely top guy”.

Police are appealing for witnesses, contact Chris Warner of the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on WarnerC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 128 of 21 December if you have any information. Alternatively call 101.

