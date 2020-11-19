Search

‘Love you forever, surf bum’ - tributes to missing surfer Chris Bamfield

PUBLISHED: 14:33 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 19 November 2020

Missing surfer Chris Bamfield's wife Vanessa pays tribute to her rock and hero Picture: Chris Bishop

Poignant tributes to a missing windsurfer have been left near the spot where he was last seen.

Chris Bamfield, 65, was last seen at Hunstanton beach on Saturday, November 14. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyChris Bamfield, 65, was last seen at Hunstanton beach on Saturday, November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A major sea and air search was launched for retired West Norfolk council head of leisure Chris Bamfield on Saturday night after he failed to return from a surfing trip at Hunstanton.

Mr Bamfield, 65, was last seen launching his surfboard on the resort’s promenade at 2pm that day.

The search was stood down on Monday night and Mr Bamfield remains missing.

Family members and friends have left flowers close to where he was last seen.

Volunteers joined the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris BishopVolunteers joined the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Paying tribute to her husband, Mr Bamfield’s wife Vanessa said in a hand-written message: “Chris my love, you were my life, my rock, my hero.

“We had so many plans we will still do them in the after life.

“Be in peace my love. I have always loved you for 37 years and will do so until the day I die. Your loving Vanessa.”

A message signed Jamie and Conny said: “Dad, in a time that leaves us with so many questions we are so grateful for the lessons you have taught us and the strength you have instilled in our family.

Floral tributes to missing surfer Chris Bamfield on the prom at Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopFloral tributes to missing surfer Chris Bamfield on the prom at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

“For generations to come our kids, your grandchildren, will feel your presence always. Love you forever surf bum.”

One message says: “Chris, you will be missed by so many people.” Another adds: “Devastated by the events over the weekend.”

Mr Bamfield’s family thanked the emergency services for their efforts to find him in a statement on Monday.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the emergency services, volunteers, colleagues and local windsurfing and sailing organisations for all of the herculean effort they have put into helping us find Chris and for continuing to keep him in their thoughts,” they said.

Tributes to missing surfer Chris Bamfield have been placed on the prom at Hunstanton, where he was last seen on Saturday afternoon Picture: Chris BishopTributes to missing surfer Chris Bamfield have been placed on the prom at Hunstanton, where he was last seen on Saturday afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

“There’s a reason we have built our lives in Norfolk and it’s because of people like you all that we continue to call this home.”

An appeal to raise funds for the RNLI launched in Mr Bamfield’s memory has so far raised almost £7,000. Click here to donate.

