Tributes to motorcyclist killed in A10 crash

Bunches of flowers have been placed beside the A10 at South Runcton, where a motorcyclist died in a collision Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Tributes have been left near the spot where a 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash.

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Bunches of flowers have been placed beside the A10 at South Runcton, near King's Lynn, where the crash happened on Monday.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the main Lynn Road, near the Junction with School Road, at round 8.10am.

They said that the male motorcyclist, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was arrested and later released under investigation.

The road was closed for almost five hours while police investigated the crash.

Signs appealing for information have been placed at the roadside. Anyone who saw the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 quoting incident number 52 of Monday, January 13.