'Football in the heart' - tributes paid after death of club chairman

PUBLISHED: 10:02 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 06 October 2019

Tributes have been paid to a "true football man" after the death of the chairman of a Norfolk village football club was announced this morning. Photo: Google

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a "true football man" after the death of the chairman of a Norfolk village football club was announced this morning.

Glen Preston, chairman of Poringland Wanderers FC died on Friday, October 4.

All the club's weekend fixtures have been cancelled in light of the news.

And tributes have poured in for Glen Preston, who was described "a great man" who had "a massively positive effect" on people.

In a statement shared on social media, a Poringland FC spokesperson said: "This is so hard to type but unfortunately Poringland Wanderers FC chairman Glen Preston sadly passed away Friday night.

"There are no words to say what Poringland FC meant to him and what he meant to the Poringland Wanderers."

And other football clubs, players and well wishers also expressed their condolences on social media.

Ross Potter said: "So sad to hear this. Glen was a great football man and loved his local team, doing so much to help Poringland over the years.

"Don't make them like Glen anymore."

A spokesperson for the Anglian Combination football league said: "The league committee would like to offer our sincere commiserations to both the Preston family and the club as a whole.

"Glen was truly a football man and will be missed."

While a spokesperson for the Norfolk Sunday League said: "All associated with the league were saddened to hear of the loss of Poringland stalwart and long time club secretary Glen Preston.

"Our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."

And Great Yarmouth Town FC spokesperson added: "Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with you all at the club and especially Glen's family and friends at this terribly sad time.

"A proper football man who gave so much good to local football. RIP Glen."

While David Reeder said: "Absolutely gutting news.

"Glen put so much into the club and was a real football man."

Liam Blofeld added: "What a bloke.

"Football in the heart - was proud to play for him.

"Massive RIP Glen."

And Lee Hackleton said: "So sad to read - he was a true gent and family man who loved the club.

"RIP Glen. Thoughts are with all family, friends and all involved with the club.

"You'll never be forgotten."

