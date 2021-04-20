'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park

Published: 5:07 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM April 20, 2021

A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Tributes have been paid to a “loving” and “devoted” mother whose body was found at a country park earlier this month.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 7am on Friday April 9, following reports that the body of a woman had been found in the water at Brandon Country Park.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the deceased was identified as Egle Vengaliene, 35, of Bury Road, Brandon.

Paying tribute, her family said: "Eglė Vengalienė, at the age of only 35 years old, passed away on 9th April, 2021.

“She was loving, caring and devoted to her family, radiating optimism, cheerfulness and positive energy and believing in her family's bright future.

“She leaves behind five of her children, who will have to grow up without their mother's love and will always long for and mourn their mother.

“Protect your children from heaven and rest in peace, Eglutė.”

A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon, was arrested in connection with the incident on the afternoon of Friday April 9 and after being questioned by detectives, was charged with murder on Monday April 12.

Vengalis appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 13, where he was committed to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later the same day.

He was remanded in custody pending a next crown court appearance on Monday July 19.

The investigation is ongoing and officers remain keen to hear from anybody who knew Egle and have not yet been in contact with police, or from anyone with a recent sighting of her prior to 7am on the morning of Friday 9 April.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road in Brandon and the surrounding streets, and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Officers are asking anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road, Brandon, between midnight and 7am on Friday April 9 and who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to make contact with the inquiry team.

Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21.