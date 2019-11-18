Tributes paid after death of former sheriff and senior member of Jarrold family

Peter Jarrold raising his hat on the opening of the Jarrold Bridge - part of his lasting legacy in the city Photo: Steve Adams

A senior member of one of the families most synonymous with Norwich has died aged 86.

Peter Jarrold, right, is made Sheriff of Norwich in 199. Picture: Liz Reynolds 18/5/99 Peter Jarrold, right, is made Sheriff of Norwich in 199. Picture: Liz Reynolds 18/5/99

Peter Jarrold was born on April 20, 1933, the eldest son of Herbert John Jarrold and Catherine Grace. He grew up in Norwich with his two younger brothers, Richard and Antony.

He attended Town Close School in Norwich before being evacuated to Barbon in Cumbria during the war, an experience he loved, growing enchanted by the landscape and wildlife of the Lake District.

National service saw Mr Jarrold gain a commission in the Royal Engineers and a posting to the Suez Canal zone in Egypt, before he went on to study economics at Queen's.

Through his father, he then went on to work with a printer in Bern, Switzerland, for six months, where he developed what would become a lifelong passion for print.

On returning to Norwich he became heavily involved in the family print business, helping it to expand to have more than 1,000 employees.

After his father died in 1979, Mr Jarrold became company chairman and three years later founded the John Jarrold Print Museum in his father's memory.

Away from the family business, he also developed strong ties across the Norwich community, lending his support to a variety of causes.

He was vice president of Age Concern and a trustee of the Great Hospital and of Norfolk Historic Churches - along with being deputy lieutenant for the county of Norfolk.

In the year of his retirement, 1999, he served as Sheriff of Norwich, a post he held for the 1999/2000 municipal year.

Part of his legacy in the city is the J-shaped Jarrold Bridge, which crosses the Wensum near the former printing press - a project he was particularly proud of.

David Hill, chairman of Jarrold, said: "Peter was held in the highest esteem by all who knew and worked with him.

"His passing leaves a gap in the commercial, civic and charitable life of Norwich and beyond."

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "Peter cared deeply about this city, he took great pride in being sheriff and worked tirelessly in his civic year.

"He was passionate about the history and tradition of Norwich, which his family played an important role in shaping."

He leaves wife Juliet, son Julian, daughters Susie and Millie and his five grandchildren.