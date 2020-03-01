'His smile lit up the skies' - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair Archant

Tributes have been paid to an airline pilot who died in a motorcycle accident, aged 32.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. He is pictured here on the far left, with colleages and a Dornier 328 turboprop aeroplane, the Spirit of Norwich, which he used to fly. Picture: Supplied by Loganair Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. He is pictured here on the far left, with colleages and a Dornier 328 turboprop aeroplane, the Spirit of Norwich, which he used to fly. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, lost his life on a north Norfolk road on Saturday, February 22.

Nicola Stewart, his wife, said: "It is with great sadness that I have to come to terms with the death of my loving husband, devoted father, son and brother Jonathan Andrew Stewart.

"Jonny's smile and laughter would light up a room, not to mention the skies.

"He will be truly missed by all who knew him, especially his family and friends.

"He will be forever in all our hearts."

Mr Stewart was riding his Honda motorcycle on the B1149 between Edgefield and Holt when he was in a collision with a dark blue Nissan x-Trail, at around 1.50pm.

Mr Stewart joined Loganair in 2012 and had flown a Dornier 328 turboprop and more recently, Embraer 145 regional jets from the airline's Norwich base.

He progressed from first officer to captain in 2017.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair's chief executive, said: "This is the most tragic news.

"Our hearts go out to all those who knew and loved him for the kind, funny and cheerful person he was, and our deepest sympathies are with Jonny's wife, young son and family."

A JustGiving page set up by the airline to benefit Mr Stewart's family raised more than £4,500 within 48 hours.

One supporter wrote in tribute: "Jonny Stewart: what a lovely chap! An absolute pleasure to fly with and an honour to have spent time in his company."

Another tribute to Mr Stewart read: "A genuine, lovely person who lifted the spirits of those around him. Will be missed."

Another read: "I learned a great deal from Jonny in the short time I knew him.

"His patience and enthusiasm made him an excellent captain and a joy to share the flight deck with."

His former colleagues are also putting together a 'book of memories' for Mr Stewart's family, so their stories, pictures and memories of him will live on.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/captainjonny