'It's devastating' - Tribute paid to chef Gary Rhodes

Chef Gary Rhodes, who has died aged 59. Picture: Archant library

Galton Blackiston has paid tribute to fellow chef Gary Rhodes, who has died aged 59 at his home in Dubai.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Galton Blackiston has paid tribute to Gary Rhodes. Picture: Morston Hall Galton Blackiston has paid tribute to Gary Rhodes. Picture: Morston Hall

Mr Rhodes' talents in the kitchen were showcased through numerous television appearances over the years, and he hosted shows including Rhodes around Britain, MasterChef, Master Chef UK and Hell's Kitchen.

Mr Blackiston, who owns Morston Hall near Holt and No.1 Cromer, said Mr Rhodes, who he worked with, would be much missed.

He said: "It's devastating news. I first met Gary Rhodes probably 28 years ago, when he was really in his pomp.

"He had probably just signed up with the BBC then.

"He was a very talented chef."

Mr Rhodes was famous for his love of British cuisine and ingredients. He opened his first restaurant, called City Rhodes, in 1997.

Mr Rhodes was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2006. He moved to Dubai in 2011 and opened a restaurant in Abu Dhabi in 2013.

You may also want to watch: