Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Tibutes paid to well-know Big Issue seller from Norwich

23 January, 2019 - 18:00
Simon Thorndike.

Simon Thorndike.

Tributes have been paid to a former The Big Issue seller following the opening of his inquest.

Simon Thorndike. Photo: ArchantSimon Thorndike. Photo: Archant

The inquest opened on Wednesday, January 23, into the death of Simon Thorndike who died on Tuesday, October 2 last year.

The 49-year-old’s body was discovered in Jewson Road.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson opened the inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

Jim Graver, manager at The Big Issue in Norwich, knew Mr Thorndike well.

He said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of Simon Thorndike, although Simon has not sold the Big Issue for many years now as he moved onto other things.

“We remember him as a friendly, lively and funny character who brought joy to all those that knew and worked with him.”

Ms Thompson gave the medical cause of death as respiratory depression, combined with heart disease and combined drug toxicity.

Mr Thorndike was a well-known face in Norwich and sold The Big Issue outside The Forum.

Mr Graver added: “Simon sold the Big Issue in Norwich city centre for a number of years and was extremely popular with staff, other vendors and the public alike.

“Simon was big hearted, and was never without a smile on his face and a quick witted quip on his tongue.

“Simon’s enthusiasm for selling the magazine was very evident and he also assisted us with promoting our work through a number of radio, television and other media appearances.

“Simon will be dearly missed by all those of us that knew him and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

The full inquest will take place on June 17 in Norwich.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

‘Don’t be shy, don’t be afraid of it. Embrace the fact we are up there’ - Tim Krul’s rallying cry to City pals

Tim Krul knows how big the next few games are for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cross-party letter demands end to ‘chaos and confusion’ in Norfolk and Suffolk mental health

Seven of the region's MPs have written to NHS Improvement demanding mental health changes. Photos: Archant

WATCH: Birmingham and Blades – The PinkUn Show #165 LIVE and interactive

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show reflects on Norwich City's Birmingham win and prepares for a huge clash with Sheffield United.

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists