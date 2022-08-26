News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
T.rex pack spread smiles as they rampage through the city

David Freezer

Published: 4:55 PM August 26, 2022
Updated: 5:18 PM August 26, 2022
Castle Meadow Care staff doing a flash mob to raise money for Break. Picture: Danielle Booden

Castlemeadow Care staff enjoyed a T.rex flashmob in Norwich city centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

There were roars of laughter in Norwich as a pack of T.rex stalked through the streets of Norwich in support of a local charity.

The inflatable dinosaurs were more hilarious than terrifying, as Castlemeadow Care staff from three of the firm's local care homes met up outside Cinema City.



Castlemeadow Care staff began their T.rex flash mob outside Cinema City, which is launching dementia-friendly screenings in a partnership with the care home firm - Credit: Danielle Booden

The cretaceous crew were raising awareness of this year's GoGoDiscover trail nearing its conclusion, with the 55 T.rex and 24 mammoth sculptures leaving the county's streets on Saturday, September 10.

Castlemeadow Care has sponsored one of the T.rex sculptures, with Forget Me Not, designed by artists Claire Cassie and Paul Mynard, based outside Norwich Cathedral.



One onlooker particularly enjoyed the emergence of the T.rex pack - Credit: Danielle Booden

The firm cares for over 300 people in homes across Norfolk and Suffolk. Its staff rampaged through the city centre to Cathedral Close, collecting donations for trail organisers Break along the way.

They were also keen to promote dementia awareness, with Forget Me Not featuring the blue flower which is synonymous with the condition, and with Cinema City also launching a partnership with Castlemeadow Care to hold monthly dementia-friendly screenings.



There were plenty of smiles as a pack of inflatable T.rex rampaged through the city centre - Credit: Danielle Booden



The T.rex flash mob was raising awareness of the GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Danielle Booden



Castlemeadow Care staff were raising funds for Break - Credit: Danielle Booden



The Castlemeadow Care T.rex pack makes its way to Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Danielle Booden



Spectators enjoying a flash mob by Castlemeadow Care staff who are raising money and awareness for Break - Credit: Danielle Booden



The Castlemeadow Care T.rex staff arrive at Cathedral Close - Credit: Danielle Booden



The T.rex pack met up with the Forget me Not sculpture outside Norwich Cathedral, the GoGoDiscover sculpture sponsored by Castlemeadow Care - Credit: Danielle Booden



Castlemeadow Care staff doing a flash mob to raise money for Break - Credit: Danielle Booden

Claire Cassie, the artist who created the Forget-me-not T-Rex on the GoGoDiscover trail. Picture: Da

Claire Cassie, one of the artists who created the Forget Me Not sculpture for the GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Danielle Booden



The T.rex pack make their way up St Andrew's Hill - Credit: Danielle Booden



