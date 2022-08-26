T.rex pack spread smiles as they rampage through the city

Gallery

There were roars of laughter in Norwich as a pack of T.rex stalked through the streets of Norwich in support of a local charity.

The inflatable dinosaurs were more hilarious than terrifying, as Castlemeadow Care staff from three of the firm's local care homes met up outside Cinema City.

Castlemeadow Care staff began their T.rex flash mob outside Cinema City, which is launching dementia-friendly screenings in a partnership with the care home firm - Credit: Danielle Booden

The cretaceous crew were raising awareness of this year's GoGoDiscover trail nearing its conclusion, with the 55 T.rex and 24 mammoth sculptures leaving the county's streets on Saturday, September 10.

Castlemeadow Care has sponsored one of the T.rex sculptures, with Forget Me Not, designed by artists Claire Cassie and Paul Mynard, based outside Norwich Cathedral.

The firm cares for over 300 people in homes across Norfolk and Suffolk. Its staff rampaged through the city centre to Cathedral Close, collecting donations for trail organisers Break along the way.

They were also keen to promote dementia awareness, with Forget Me Not featuring the blue flower which is synonymous with the condition, and with Cinema City also launching a partnership with Castlemeadow Care to hold monthly dementia-friendly screenings.

The T.rex pack met up with the Forget me Not sculpture outside Norwich Cathedral, the GoGoDiscover sculpture sponsored by Castlemeadow Care - Credit: Danielle Booden

Claire Cassie, one of the artists who created the Forget Me Not sculpture for the GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Danielle Booden

