Former Hollywood Cinema boss becomes award-winning carer

Published: 6:00 AM January 21, 2021

Trevor Wicks ran the Hollywood Cinema chain until it went under in 2019. - Credit: Antony Kelly

According to that old movie cliché, the sequels are never as good as the original.

But that's not something that Trevor Wicks would necessarily agree with after a complete career change saw him become an award-winning care visitor.

Mr Wicks, from Hethersett, ran the Hollywood Cinema chain for three decades before it went bust in February 2019.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, he decided to take on a completely different role as a care visitor for Norfolk care provider Extra Hands.

Former Hollywood Cinema boss Trevor Wicks is now a care visitor for Norfolk-based Extra Hands. - Credit: Extra Hands

The former cinema boss is now based in the firm's Horsham St Faith office and is involved in its wellbeing check-in service, the first such homecare initiative in Norfolk, which aims to take pressure off friends, relatives and carers who cannot visit people regularly.

He said: "I chose Extra Hands because I didn’t want to work in a home, I liked the idea of going into people’s houses to get to know them, and it’s a family-run company, so that was something I could relate to, and they’re great people to work for.

"I wasn’t sure if I would like it, but when you go to somebody’s home, you may be the only person they see that day.

"The other day at the end of my shift, I stayed on for about half an hour chatting to the couple because they were such nice people. I look forward to going to people’s houses and doing some good for them – how many jobs can you say that about?"

Extra Hands' Horsham St Faith office. - Credit: Bill Smith

He may no longer be in the world of Oscars and BAFTAs, but Mr Wicks is still very much among the awards after being named one of two winners of the firm's Rising Star prize for outstanding new employees.

He said: "I’m well chuffed with the award, it came out of nowhere. When I saw work were calling me, I wondered if I’d done something wrong, but no, it was to tell me the good news.

"I’m a lot happier now, doing this job. If I can do it, anyone can."

The other winner was Tamara Proctor, also from Extra Hands' Heacham office.