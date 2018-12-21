Search

Award-winning South African chef takes over the cooking at iconic Norfolk restaurant/ hotel

21 December, 2018 - 16:05
Trevor Clark is the new head chef at The Hoste. Pictures: Victoria Mason

One of Norfolk’s most iconic luxury hotels and restaurants has a new head chef who hails from South Africa.

The Hoste in Burnham Market on the north Norfolk coast has appointed award-winning chef Trevor Clark.

Mr Clark won an AA Rosette award in 2018 and was nominated for both Norfolk and Suffolk chef of the year in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The 37-year-old, a married father of two who lives in King’s Lynn, will be in charge of 12 chefs in his new role.

He said: “I was head chef at the Duke’s Head in King’s Lynn for two years and was not intending to move so soon.

“But I felt I had achieved everything I could there, and the Hoste was somewhere I could expand my food philosophy, and put my stamp on it.

“I believe in a few ingredients on a plate, very well-cooked, and focusing on a few things, maybe showcasing them in a different way.

“We have a weekly change menu at present, and I’m looking forward to cooking some of my favourites from the Duke’s Head, using seasonal and local produce.”

He has about 17 years’ culinary experience. He trained at the Navy Cookery School and graduated to head chef at HMS Raleigh in 2007. He subsequently has worked for a number of East Anglian hotels and restaurants.

He added: “I was in the navy eight-and-a-half years. I had been to school and grew up in South Africa.

“I joined the South African navy at 18, enjoyed that, so joined the Royal Navy.

“I had enjoyed cooking at home. When I was 16/17 both my parents were ill over Christmas, and there was no-one to cook Christmas dinner, so I took over that.” He needed a sponsor family to work in the UK, and, as a friend of his parents’ lived in Norfolk, he came to this region.

Owner of The Hoste hotel & spa, Brendan Hopkins said: “Trevor is an extremely talented chef and I am thrilled he will be coming to join our team at The Hoste.”

