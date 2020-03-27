Disruption on train lines following ‘trespass’ incident

A train on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Photo: Greater Anglia Archant

Train services between Norwich and Lowestoft are being disrupted following reports of trespassers on the rail tracks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#OultonBroadNorth - Train services between Norwich and Lowestoft are being disrupted due to a trespass incident. The response team are on site dealing with the incident.



The 10:58 Norwich to Lowestoft service will be held at Somerleyton as a result. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 27, 2020

Services running through Oulton Broad North station “may be cancelled, delayed or revised” as all lines are blocked “due to trespassers on the track.”

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: “Due to trespassers on the track at Oulton Broad North all lines are blocked.

“Train services between Norwich and Lowestoft are being disrupted due to a trespass incident. The response team are on site dealing with the incident. “Disruption is expected until further notice.”

The 10.58am Norwich to Lowestoft service has been held at Somerleyton as a result.

The 12.05pm Norwich to Lowestoft service, due to arrive at Lowestoft at 12.50pm, has been cancelled

And the 12.57pm Lowestoft to Norwich service, due to arrive at Norwich at 1.33pm, has also been cancelled,

Visit http://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ for further details.