Volunteers plant thousands of trees to connect farmland wildlife

Wildlife volunteers planted 1,000 trees a day for eight days as part of a project to help reconnect farmland habitats in South Norfolk.

More than 60 local people joined the effort to create two kilometres of new hedgerows on four farms.

It was part of Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s (NWT's) Claylands Wilder Connections project, which brings landowners together with communities and conservation experts to develop new areas for nature.

Wildlife volunteers planting trees at Old Hall Farm in Woodton near Bungay as part of the NWT Claylands Wilder Connections project - Credit: Richard Osbourne

The South Norfolk Claylands are home to some of the county's most important ancient woodlands, as well as grassland, hedgerows, ponds, commons and river valleys.

But the trust says encroaching development and a move towards larger-scale farming has left many habitats isolated and fragmented.

NWT habitat connectivity officer Ben Newton said: “To improve connections for wildlife we work to make the ecological landscape bigger, better and more joined up.

“High quality hedgerows are crucial within the landscape – they provide food, shelter and hunting opportunities for a huge range of species, and are a vital connecting feature between other areas of habitat."

Eight native tree species were planted including hawthorn, field maple, blackthorn and hazel, plus smaller amounts of crab apple, dogwood, holly, and some larger oak trees.

