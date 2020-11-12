Search

Advanced search

Tree planted in Norfolk village in memory of environmentalist

PUBLISHED: 08:20 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 12 November 2020

Tree planted in Hethersett in tribute to Heather Williamson. PIC: Peter Steward.

Tree planted in Hethersett in tribute to Heather Williamson. PIC: Peter Steward.

Archant

A tree has been planted in a Norfolk village in memory of a leading environmentalist in recognition of her “outstanding service to the wild.”

Tree planted in Hethersett in tribute to Heather Williamson. PIC: Peter Steward.Tree planted in Hethersett in tribute to Heather Williamson. PIC: Peter Steward.

The tree has been put in the car park in Great Melton Road, Hethersett and commemorates the work of Heather Williamson, a former parish councillor and founder member of the Hethersett Environmental Action Team (HEAT), who died in March, aged 91.

Dr Anne Edwards, chairman of HEAT said: “We’re planting a tree in memory of Heather who was a founder member of HEAT and a driving force in the village.

“It is appropriate we are planting a wild service tree for somebody who did so much service to the wild.

“She cared passionately about the environment and we felt a tree was a fitting memorial and also something that will brighten up the area.”

Heather’s son Don, who helped to plant the tree, said his mother would have been very grateful and moved at being remembered in such a way.

Mr Williamson said: “Heather was a great champion of the local community and spent her life supporting and helping other people. It is a lovely memorial,” Mr Williamson said before recalling his childhood.

“I remember going from school to the Women’s Voluntary Service where we lived as I knew that’s where I would find my mother. She was always helping others.”

Heather was originally from Scotland and was a qualified nurse.

For much of her life she was involved in local politics and was mayor at Broadstairs in Kent.

She moved to Hethersett in 1999 and was a leading light in the annual Hethersett in Bloom festival and the village open gardens’ scheme.

She was also a champion of the elderly. Mrs Williamson is buried in St Remigius Churchyard, Hethersett.

A small socially distanced ceremony also saw residents plant daffodil bulbs and other insect friendly seeds.

It is thought to be the first time Hethersett has commemorated an individual by name in an outdoor setting other than on the war memorial or via road names.

The tree will grow to about three metres

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeaway chicken

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Pottergate. Pic: Andy Newman Associates

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Bird flu outbreaks spark enforcement of emergency ‘prevention zone’

Chief vets have declared a national Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to stop the spread of bird flu. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New lease of life for ‘charming and historic’ town centre store

Your Co-op Travel has a new store in New Market, Beccles. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

New Asian street food kitchen opens in city centre

Left, the Moco Kitchen team and Sam Biano (right) have teamed up to launch Oishii in Norwich. Pictures: Joshua Patrick Photography/joshuapatrickphotography.com