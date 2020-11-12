Tree planted in Norfolk village in memory of environmentalist

Tree planted in Hethersett in tribute to Heather Williamson. PIC: Peter Steward. Archant

A tree has been planted in a Norfolk village in memory of a leading environmentalist in recognition of her “outstanding service to the wild.”

The tree has been put in the car park in Great Melton Road, Hethersett and commemorates the work of Heather Williamson, a former parish councillor and founder member of the Hethersett Environmental Action Team (HEAT), who died in March, aged 91.

Dr Anne Edwards, chairman of HEAT said: “We’re planting a tree in memory of Heather who was a founder member of HEAT and a driving force in the village.

“It is appropriate we are planting a wild service tree for somebody who did so much service to the wild.

“She cared passionately about the environment and we felt a tree was a fitting memorial and also something that will brighten up the area.”

Heather’s son Don, who helped to plant the tree, said his mother would have been very grateful and moved at being remembered in such a way.

Mr Williamson said: “Heather was a great champion of the local community and spent her life supporting and helping other people. It is a lovely memorial,” Mr Williamson said before recalling his childhood.

“I remember going from school to the Women’s Voluntary Service where we lived as I knew that’s where I would find my mother. She was always helping others.”

Heather was originally from Scotland and was a qualified nurse.

For much of her life she was involved in local politics and was mayor at Broadstairs in Kent.

She moved to Hethersett in 1999 and was a leading light in the annual Hethersett in Bloom festival and the village open gardens’ scheme.

She was also a champion of the elderly. Mrs Williamson is buried in St Remigius Churchyard, Hethersett.

A small socially distanced ceremony also saw residents plant daffodil bulbs and other insect friendly seeds.

It is thought to be the first time Hethersett has commemorated an individual by name in an outdoor setting other than on the war memorial or via road names.

The tree will grow to about three metres