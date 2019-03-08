Tree planted in Norwich to remember those killed in Grenfell fire tragedy

The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017 Archant

The memory of those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower disaster will live on at the University of East Anglia (UEA) as members of the community changed forever by tragedy came to campus for a tree-planting event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

In March, 25 UEA politics students attended a silent vigil in memory of the 72 people who died in the 2017 disaster at the Wall of Truth in Grenfell during a trip to London.

As a symbol of the enduring memory of those affected by the Grenfell disaster and a way of maintaining a link between the Grenfell community and UEA, organisers arranged to plant a giant redwood (sequoia) tree on UEA campus at the Prospect near Nelson Court.

Marcia Robinson, a retired social care worker who has lived in the North Kensington area all her life and provided support to those in need in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell disaster, attended the event and said the UEA and the city should be "very proud" of the students.