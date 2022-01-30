Tree giveaway success shows green ideas are taking root

George, eight, and his sister, Lily, from Great Yarmouth, with a couple of young spindle trees from the tree giveaway at Holt Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Hazel, rowan, spindle and crab apple trees were among almost 300 given away as part of an event at Holt Country Park.

The giveaway of two-year-old trees - also called 'whips' was part of North Norfolk District Council's project to plant 110,000 trees within four years.

Lily Walker, four, from Beetley, with a young spindle tree from the tree giveaway at Holt Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Nigel Lloyd, the council's environment portfolio holder, said they were halfway to reaching the goal, and they should have no problem reaching the overall target if the success of the Holt event was anything to go by.

He said: "It was really popular, we had 200 trees there ready and we had to break into some extra supplies. The feedback I got was that people wanted to do something to tackle climate change."

North Norfolk District councillor, Nigel Lloyd, with some of the trees being given away at Holt Country Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr Lloyd said the council's project was one of several popular thee planting schemes now running. He said the Woodland Trust was doing lots of planting and there was the government's Countryside Stewardship scheme and the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative inviting people to 'plant a tree for the jubilee'.

Isy Lake , four, and her sister, Sophia, two, with a couple of young spindle trees from the tree giveaway at Holt Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY



