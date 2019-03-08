Video

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls Daniel Nicholls

A tree has fallen on a lorry causing disruption on a busy Norfolk road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

It happened on Wednesday morning on the A140 at Hainford.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and diversions were in place, and no one was hurt.

One fire crew from Carrow were called to the scene but a spokesman said they were not needed.

Police were waiting for a tree surgeon to arrive to clear the road.