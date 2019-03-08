Search

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 11:36 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 22 May 2019

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Daniel Nicholls

A tree has fallen on a lorry causing disruption on a busy Norfolk road.

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

It happened on Wednesday morning on the A140 at Hainford.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and diversions were in place, and no one was hurt.

One fire crew from Carrow were called to the scene but a spokesman said they were not needed.

Police were waiting for a tree surgeon to arrive to clear the road.

