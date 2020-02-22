Fallen tree partially blocks A11

Police were called to the A11 on Saturday following reports a tree have fallen onto the road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Strong winds have caused a tree to fall onto the A11 in Norwich.

Police were called to the A-road in Cringleford this morning following reports a tree had fallen onto the road blocking a lane.

Sgt Chris Harris tweeted: "Tree down A11 Cringleford heading in to Norwich. Road down to one lane but awaiting @NorfolkCC with their chainsaws!"

