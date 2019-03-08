Search

Welcome to Deerham - treasure hunt reveals all about deer in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:42 14 August 2019

A beautiful muntjac deer. Picture: Chloe Bartrum

Dereham Walkers are Welcome is offering the chance for children to find out more about deer, and their connection with Dereham.

Red Deer female with her fawn, Dunwich HeathRed Deer female with her fawn, Dunwich Heath

Children and their families are invited to join a 'treasure hunt' to explore parts of Neatherd Moor where information about the deer will be found.

Walkers are Welcome aims to encourage and support towns and villages to be attractive destinations for walkers with top quality information on local walks and offer local people and visitors excellent walking opportunities within their areas.

Ken Hawkins from Walker are welcome said: "According to the British Deer Society, there are 6 species of deer living freely in the British countryside. Five of them are likely to be seen in Norfolk."

Deer enjoying the sunshine at Holkham ParkDeer enjoying the sunshine at Holkham Park

The exploration, on Saturday, August 17, will take about an hour, at a cost of £2 per child. All children completing the hunt will also receive a small gift.

For more information text Ken Hawkins on 07505 426750.

