‘Will you go on a blind date for me?’ - Bizarre requests at Norwich Travelodges revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:12 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 16 November 2018

Travelodge has revealed some of its most bizzare customer requests. The Norwich Riverside Travelodge hotel. Picture Archant.

From date requests to singing tutorials - these are just some of the queries put to Travelodge staff in Norwich.

The budget hotel chain has revealed its most unique customers requests over the past 12 months.

At the Norwich Cringleford hotel, near the Thickthorn roundabout, one couple asked “can you dress up as Mr and Mrs Claus for my children when we check in?”

Requests at the hotel by Norwich Bus Station have included “will you go on a blind date for me this evening? I am feeling too nervous” and “can you teach me how to sing?”.

And on the hotel on St Vedast Street one customer asked “will you call my boss and pretend I am ill today? I am going back to bed”, whilst one helpful guest asked “can I help you clean rooms tomorrow? I love cleaning.”

At other Travelodge hotels across the country some staff have had celebrity appearances.

The reception team at one London Travelodge hotel were completely star struck when a Hollywood movie star ran into the hotel requesting a safe haven after filming a big scene for a forthcoming blockbuster movie. And the hotel team at Salford Travelodge searched high and low to fill a room with 200 long stem white roses for a celebrity guest.

