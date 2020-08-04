Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft.

A group of Travellers have set up camp on a car park illegally.

It is understood that a small number of caravans and motorhomes arrived at the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft on Monday, August 3.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said they were due to be visiting the site of the encampment on the car park near to CEFAS in Pakefield on August 4.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment in Pakefield and are working with the police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma and Traveller liaison team to address the situation.

“A welfare assessment is due to be carried out this afternoon.

“Actions will be taken in accordance with the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Protocol for unauthorised encampments.”