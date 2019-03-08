Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Travellers have set up a cliff-top camp in a seaside resort.

Around 10 caravans have pitched up near the lighthouse in Hunstanton.

The site is close to the ruined Chapel of St Edmund, named after the man believed to have brought Christianity to East Anglia.

A spokesman for West Norfolk council, which owns the land, said they were aware the group had occupied it and the Norfolk and Suffolk gypsy traveller liaison service had been contacted.

It comes two days after the parish council in Terrington St Clement placed a large concrete block at the entrance to a wood to keep vehicles off the site.