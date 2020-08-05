Travellers move on from ‘unauthorised encampment’ at car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant Archant

A group of Travellers who set up camp on a car park illegally have now left the area.

After a small number of caravans and motorhomes arrived at the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft on Monday, August 3, the group have now moved on from the site.

After the arrival of the unauthorised encampment in Pakefield, East Suffolk Council worked with the police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma and Traveller liaison team to “address the situation.” An East Suffolk Council spokesman said when they arrived at the site of the encampment on the car park near to CEFAS in Pakefield on August 4 for a welfare assessment, the group had left.

The spokesman said: “When the welfare officer arrived at the site, the encampment had already moved on.”

A police spokesman added: “We were aware [of the unauthorised encampment] and they have left the area.”