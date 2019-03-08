Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark Archant

A council is taking action after travellers parked their vehicles on a Park and Ride site on the edge of Norwich.

Members of the public spotted around eight caravans parked at the Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on Thursday morning.

One of the vehicles was parked with an array of objects outside, including an extension cord reel which were blocking the exit route from one of the rows in the car park.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "We are aware that travellers are on site at Thickthorn Park and Ride and we are currently managing the situation in accordance with our protocol for dealing with unauthorised encampments."