Travellers still at train station car park after two months
- Credit: Archant
Travellers remain at a train station car park more than two months after they arrived.
Several caravans and vehicles first moved onto the parking lot off Gilray Road, in Diss, on Tuesday, February 16.
The area is used as an overflow facility for passengers boarding trains at Diss railway station, although it is managed by RCP Parking Ltd rather than Greater Anglia.
On Wednesday (April 28) morning, a trio of caravans, three vans and two cars could still be seen in the car park.
As trespass is a civil matter, rather than a criminal offence, the eviction of unauthorised occupiers is the responsibility of the landowner and not the police.
To reclaim land, a landowner can seek a possession order in court which can subsequently be served on trespassers.
RCP Parking Ltd has been approached for comment.
