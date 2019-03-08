Be aware of scammers offering 'too good to be true' travel deals

A warning has been issued to people searching for holidays online, following a spate of cold calls with "too good to be true" offers.

The travel fraud warning has been issued by Action Fraud and Suffolk Trading Standards as they urge people to be on the lookout for fraudulent travel websites and unsolicited phone calls from scammers promising deals on flights.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "As well as flights relating to holidays, fraudsters particularly target the friends and family market, with flights to Africa and the Indian subcontinent dominating the list of affected destinations.

"Fraudsters use a variety of methods to target people, most commonly cold calling and pretending to be from a travel company after the victim has unknowingly entered their personal details on a bogus website.

"The caller appears to know that the victim has been recently searching online to book flights and after gaining their trust, will make a 'too good to be true' offer on flight tickets to lure them into making a payment.

"After transferring the money, victims may receive a confirmation email but any further attempts to contact the company will be unsuccessful and enquiries with the airline will reveal that the booking does not exist."