Travel disruption after A140 accident and road closure

PUBLISHED: 07:33 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 27 October 2020

The A140 at Brome, near Diss and Eye, where an accident has partially closed the road. Picture: Adrian Pye/Geograph

Commuters are facing rush hour disruption following an accident on the A140 while another section of the road remains closed.

Motorists travelling between Norfolk and Suffolk are being warned to expect delays following an accident at Brome, near B1077 Stuston Lane.

The crash at about 6.30am on Tuesday has partially blocked the A140 causing tailbacks and queueing traffic both in both directions including back to the Scole roundabout. There is also congestion back on to the A143.

It comes as the A140 remains further south at Earl Stonham following a lorry overturning.

Recovery work between the A1120 to the Green Lane turn-off means the main Norwich to Ipswich road is still closed in both directions.

