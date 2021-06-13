New transporter bike for wheelchair users launched at Thetford Forest
- Credit: Friends of Thetford Forest
A new wheelchair transporter bike to help users explore Thetford Forest has been launched.
Friends of Thetford Forest have purchased a wheelchair transporter bike which will enable wheelchair users to enjoy the forest at High Lodge with their families and friends.
This transporter bike allows wheelchair users to remain in their own chair while another person pedals but benefits from the bike being motor assisted.
The transporter bike can be hired from Bike Art at High Lodge.
Megan Bradsworth, High Lodge manager, has said: "I’m delighted that funding from the Local Connections Fund has been secured and due to the generosity and commitment of FOTF we will be able to offer the freedom of the forest to so many more visitors.
“It was a pleasure to be part of the launch of the transporter bike and to finally see everybody’s hard work come to fruition.”
Forestry England has also constructed eight new surfaced parking bays for disabled visitors to High Lodge.
