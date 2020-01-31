New railcard for ex-armed forces personnel

A new railcard for veterans of the armed forces is to be launched later this year, the Department for Transport has announced.

It is set to be released on November 11 - Armistice Day - and will see ex-military personnel save a third on rail fares.

Current members of the armed forces already have their own railcard, but this move will see around 830,000 veterans also qualify for discounted travel by train.

The railcard will have an introductory price of £21 before rising to £30.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "This railcard will help open up opportunities to veterans, whether through employment and retraining or by strengthening links with friends and family.

SSAFA, the armed forces charity, said: "The announcement of the HM Forces Railcard is incredible news for the armed forces community in Norwich.

"Any steps made to show our veterans that we value their service is extremely positive and it will mean a great deal to our beneficiaries across the region."