Road temporarily closed as van fire is tackled

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Firefighters were called out to tackle a van ablaze on the A12, which led to the busy stretch of road being temporarily closed.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted at 5.58pm on Monday, December 10 following reports of a fire in Kessingland.

The transit van was ablaze on the southbound carriageway of the A12 at Kessingland, with police called to assist at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival, crew members discovered one vehicle well alight.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the fire. Crew Commander Ryan issued the time of stop at 6.54pm.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 6.15pm on Monday following reports of a transit van on fire, southbound on the A12 at Kessingland.

“We were called to assist at the scene and the road was temporarily closed.”