Search

Advanced search

Road temporarily closed as van fire is tackled

PUBLISHED: 10:40 12 December 2018

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Firefighters were called out to tackle a van ablaze on the A12, which led to the busy stretch of road being temporarily closed.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted at 5.58pm on Monday, December 10 following reports of a fire in Kessingland.

The transit van was ablaze on the southbound carriageway of the A12 at Kessingland, with police called to assist at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Upon arrival, crew members discovered one vehicle well alight.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the fire. Crew Commander Ryan issued the time of stop at 6.54pm.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 6.15pm on Monday following reports of a transit van on fire, southbound on the A12 at Kessingland.

“We were called to assist at the scene and the road was temporarily closed.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

A1075 closed with emergency services on scene at two vehicle crash

The A1075 near Thetford is shut after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley

In at 10 Great Yarmouth! What would be in your top 10 of Norfolk’s towns and villages?

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast