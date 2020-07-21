Search

Transformation of historic site with panoramic views of city

PUBLISHED: 08:50 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 21 July 2020

The new herb garden, brick seat, and restored wall at Kett's Heights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new herb garden, brick seat, and restored wall at Kett's Heights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A historic site boasting panoramic views over Norwich has been revamped.

The engraving in the restored wall at the herb garden at Kett's Heights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe engraving in the restored wall at the herb garden at Kett's Heights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A herb garden and brick bench have been added to Kett’s Heights, which can be accessed via Kett’s Hill.

The aim of the project, which was completed by volunteers at Friends of Kett’s Heights, was to make the space “a more attractive place to visit.”

Vanessa Trevelyan, leader of events and the communications group, said: “We decided to put in a herb garden as a nod to the area’s history as a greenhouse, as well as its monastic origins. There were lots of brick left over by the green house and a volunteer suggested turning into a bench.

The new herb garden, brick seat, and restored wall at Kett's Heights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe new herb garden, brick seat, and restored wall at Kett's Heights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It’s a natural area and a great place for children to play as it is enclosed. We hope it will be used much more by local people, and their families, as it is an interesting and welcoming space that they can use as their own.”

