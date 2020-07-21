Transformation of historic site with panoramic views of city
PUBLISHED: 08:50 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 21 July 2020
Copyright: Archant 2020
A historic site boasting panoramic views over Norwich has been revamped.
A herb garden and brick bench have been added to Kett’s Heights, which can be accessed via Kett’s Hill.
You may also want to watch:
The aim of the project, which was completed by volunteers at Friends of Kett’s Heights, was to make the space “a more attractive place to visit.”
Vanessa Trevelyan, leader of events and the communications group, said: “We decided to put in a herb garden as a nod to the area’s history as a greenhouse, as well as its monastic origins. There were lots of brick left over by the green house and a volunteer suggested turning into a bench.
“It’s a natural area and a great place for children to play as it is enclosed. We hope it will be used much more by local people, and their families, as it is an interesting and welcoming space that they can use as their own.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.