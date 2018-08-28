Search

Cosmetic surgery firm launches investigation after Norwich mum’s death 17 days after breast augmentation

PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 30 November 2018

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Archant

A cosmetic surgery company launched an investigation after a patient from Norwich died 17 days after having a breast augmentation.

Louise Harvey, who lived at Calthorpe Road in Norwich, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in July this year.

An inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court earlier this week, and heard that Ms Harvey, a beauty therapist, died 17 days after she underwent surgery in London.

The medical cause of death was given as pulmonary embolism following breast augmentation, the inquest heard.

Transform Cosmetic Surgery, which has a base in Norwich, has said it launched an internal investigation into her death.

In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm that a patient passed away on July 5, 2018, nearly three weeks after undergoing a procedure at a Transform hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by this and have undertaken a full internal investigation. This has been shared with the coroner and other relevant authorities in support of their investigation, the findings of which have yet to be determined.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the patient’s family at this time.”

A JustGiving online donations page, which has since been closed, was initially set up for Ms Harvey’s three children, aged 18, 11 and six, with a target of £5,000.

It closed on November 11, having raised just over £870.

