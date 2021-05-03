Published: 9:06 AM May 3, 2021

Two Norfolk brewers are once again creating their transatlantic brew to celebrate Norfolk Day – despite being on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

Pondhopper IPA is a beer collaboration between Moon Gazer Ales based in Hindringham, near Thursford, north Norfolk, and Smartmouth Brewing of Norfolk, Virginia, USA.

This will be the third year the two Norfolk brewers have joined forces, having first brewed the ale to celebrate Norfolk Day in 2019, which saw Porter Hardy of Smartmouth Brewing and his family visit the UK.

David (right) and Porter pull a pint at The Shoulder of Mutton Strumpshaw - Credit: NORFOLK BREWHOUSE CRAFT

David Holliday was due to repay the visit in 2020 but his trip was cancelled due to the pandemic, as was this year’s visit. However, the two brewers have announced that the beer will be available on both sides of the pond this Norfolk Day in pubs and bars, but also in new 440ml cans.

The beer is the brainchild of Mr Holliday who loves that the transatlantic Norfolk Day celebrations are continuing.

Norfolk Day 2021 is being sponsored by Richardson's - Credit: ARCHANT

He said: “We had great feedback on our Norfolk Day beer last year, with the special Moon Gazer ale brewed to celebrate two things about Norfolk of which we are so proud. Firstly the farmers who grow Maris Otter barley that is so renowned amongst brewers that it is exported from Norfolk to over 20 countries, and secondly the amazing pubs which are the cornerstone of so many communities across our rural county.

David Holliday (left) shows Smartmoth Brewings Porter Hardy Crisp Maltings - Credit: NORFOLK BREWHOUSE CRAFT

“This year we wanted to use the opportunity to reach out wider across both of the Norfolks and make the beer available in cans through local shops, cafes, and delis.

“Smartmouth were ahead of us as Porter and his team managed to get their version of the beer in cans last year, so we thought that we better catch up."

The two breweries have each worked on recipes for their own versions of Pondhopper. The UK version is a light golden ale using Maris Otter barley and a mix of American and UK hops, while the USA version of the same name is slightly stronger. They follow the same strands of the recipe to connect the two together.

Norfolk Day pump clip: The next round's on you! - Credit: NORFOLK BREWHOUSE CRAFT

This year's Norfolk Day is supported by its headline sponsor Richardson's.

Moon Gazer Pondhopper cans will be available by the end of May, and in pubs on draught during this years’ Norfolk Day on July 27.