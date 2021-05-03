Transatlantic ale celebrates Norfolk Day 2021 in a can!
- Credit: NORFOLK BREWHOUSE CRAFT
Two Norfolk brewers are once again creating their transatlantic brew to celebrate Norfolk Day – despite being on opposite sides of the Atlantic.
Pondhopper IPA is a beer collaboration between Moon Gazer Ales based in Hindringham, near Thursford, north Norfolk, and Smartmouth Brewing of Norfolk, Virginia, USA.
This will be the third year the two Norfolk brewers have joined forces, having first brewed the ale to celebrate Norfolk Day in 2019, which saw Porter Hardy of Smartmouth Brewing and his family visit the UK.
David Holliday was due to repay the visit in 2020 but his trip was cancelled due to the pandemic, as was this year’s visit. However, the two brewers have announced that the beer will be available on both sides of the pond this Norfolk Day in pubs and bars, but also in new 440ml cans.
The beer is the brainchild of Mr Holliday who loves that the transatlantic Norfolk Day celebrations are continuing.
He said: “We had great feedback on our Norfolk Day beer last year, with the special Moon Gazer ale brewed to celebrate two things about Norfolk of which we are so proud. Firstly the farmers who grow Maris Otter barley that is so renowned amongst brewers that it is exported from Norfolk to over 20 countries, and secondly the amazing pubs which are the cornerstone of so many communities across our rural county.
You may also want to watch:
“This year we wanted to use the opportunity to reach out wider across both of the Norfolks and make the beer available in cans through local shops, cafes, and delis.
“Smartmouth were ahead of us as Porter and his team managed to get their version of the beer in cans last year, so we thought that we better catch up."
Most Read
- 1 Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction
- 2 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 3 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
- 4 Man fighting for life after stabbing - five arrests over attempted murder
- 5 Chris Sutton leads tributes after death of popular local cricketer
- 6 Busy West Norfolk road closed after crash involving several vehicles
- 7 Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win
- 8 Butcher's heartfelt thanks to customers as he closes village shop
- 9 'Detentions for not smiling': Ex-Norfolk head under fire in new role
- 10 Smiling Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday picture taken in Norfolk
The two breweries have each worked on recipes for their own versions of Pondhopper. The UK version is a light golden ale using Maris Otter barley and a mix of American and UK hops, while the USA version of the same name is slightly stronger. They follow the same strands of the recipe to connect the two together.
This year's Norfolk Day is supported by its headline sponsor Richardson's.
Moon Gazer Pondhopper cans will be available by the end of May, and in pubs on draught during this years’ Norfolk Day on July 27.