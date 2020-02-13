Search

Is it yours? Trampoline found buried in sand after Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 09:57 13 February 2020

Cromer and Sheringham teams paged to reports of an object on Sheringham beach. Picture: Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard

Archant

Did you lose a trampoline in Storm Ciara? If so, it could have made its way to a north Norfolk beach.

Coastguard crews from Sheringham and Cromer were called to an "object on the beach" by a member of the public on Wednesday, February 12 at 2.42pm.

When crews arrived at Sheringham beach they were shocked to find a trampoline, given a new home by Storm Ciara.

You may also want to watch:

The coastguard wrote on its Facebook page: "If anyone is missing their trampoline after Storm Ciara, it's currently on the beach near the old hythe. What's left of it!"

Storm Ciara caused travel chaos last weekend, with cancelled trains and buses, and roads blocked by fallen debris.

One person replied to the post, saying it was a "waste of services". But the Coastguard responded and said: "Not really as it could of been parts of a boat so it needed a team to go and have a look."

Following last weekend's storm, the Met Office has warned that the next storm, named Dennis, could bring another weekend of heavy wind and rain this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for wind had already been put in place for most of the UK this Saturday, including Norfolk and Suffolk. It was later extended to also include Sunday.

