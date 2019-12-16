Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

More than 60 train services across Norfolk and Suffolk have been cancelled this morning as problems on the Greater Anglia network persist.

Dozens of services between Norwich and Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and London Liverpool Street have been pulled this morning due to a combination of train and signalling faults.

Services between Ipswich and Lowestoft in Suffolk are also experiencing cancellations.

The disruption comes after a week of problems on the Greater Anglia network after around 80 services were cancelled each day across Norfolk and Suffolk last week.

The rail provider had said it hoped to be operating a more regular service from today after introducing more services to ease problems.

Speaking over the weekend, Mark Budden, Network Rail Anglia route director and Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: "We are very sorry for the disruption customers on our rural routes have experienced this week. We know how frustrating poor service is and we're working hard to restore them. Today we have been able to put in more services and from Monday we aim to restore a full service on all routes except Norwich to Sheringham and Ipswich to Peterborough.

"We are running a series of rigorous tests to identify the root cause of the problems, including examining the impact of leaf contamination, the level crossing mechanisms and how trains' wheels connect with the track signalling system.

"We're very sorry for letting our passengers down and promise them we are determined to restore the good service they deserve as quickly as we can."

Today, also sees the first working day of bi-annual timetable changes, which came into effect on Sunday, December 15, and includes alterations to services between King's Lynn and London and the Norwich to London mainline.

The following services have been cancelled:

6.24am Great Yarmouth to Norwich

6.31am Sheringham to Norwich

7.40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street

7.43am Norwich to Great Yarmouth

8.17am Great Yarmouth to Norwich

10am London Liverpool Street to Norwich

10.45am Norwich to Sheringham

11.44am Sheringham to Norwich

12.45 Norwich to Sheringham

1.44pm Sheringham to Norwich

Cancellations persist into the afternoon, for the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.

