Train passengers from London to Norwich facing delays due to signal fault

Greater Anglia trains have been delayed due to a signal fault in Essex. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme. Archant

Train passengers travelling between London and Norwich are facing delays today (Wednesday, October 13) because of a signalling fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said trains were having to run at reduced speeds because of a problem with the signalling system between Chelmsford and Ingatestone.

Services affected include the 10am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich.

In addition, the 11.02am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich was cancelled due to a train fault.