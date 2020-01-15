Search

Train faults and points failure cause disruption for rail passengers

PUBLISHED: 08:14 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 15 January 2020

Train passengers are facing delays and cancellations. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

Archant

Rail passengers have faced delays and disruption due to train faults and a points failure.

A points failure at London Liverpool Street station this morning (Wednesday, January 15) meant platforms 11 and 12 could not be used.

Although the problem has been addressed, Greater Anglia warned services heading into the station could still be altered, delayed and cancelled.

Meanwhile, the 6.24am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was cancelled due to a train fault.

Other train faults caused the cancellation of the 7.33am, 7.48am and 8.50am services from Lowestoft to Norwich, the 7.55am from Norwich to Lowestoft, the 8.37am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 9.17am from Yarmouth to Norwich.

